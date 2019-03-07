100 Years Ago: 1919

In the store of Hamilton and Howard in Auburn is a curious souvenir of the Civil War. It is a copy of the Vicksburg Citizen ready for publication July 2, 1863, the day before that city was captured by Grant. It contains a picture of Grant, who was then thundering at the gates of that city. The printing is on the back of a piece of common wallpaper. There are four columns, and a line column of “ads.” There could be no finer illustration of a southern city at that time that we see in the German papers today. The souvenir is owned by H.L. Holmes of Turner St., and it is worth seeing.

50 Years Ago: 1969

A cooking school for fifth- and sixth-grade Junior Girl Scouts is currently underway at the Central Maine Power Co. Hall with Miss Ruth Cluff as the instructor. Girls from Dirigo Association opened the sessions yesterday afternoon and they will have two more sessions, March 12 and 19. The River Valley Association will have their sessions this afternoon and again March 13 and 20. This is in preparation for the girls’ cooks badges.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Support Group for divorced and separated members at Holy Family Parish will meet on March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Celebration Room of the parish center. Speaker will be the Rev. C. Richard Sheesley, director of pastoral care at Central Maine Medical Center, whose topic will be “How the Changes in Our Lives Cause a Grief Reaction and Understanding the Process of Grieving.” An ordained United Methodist minister, he received a bachelor of arts degree from Houghton College in New York. a master of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky, a master of sacred theology in psychology and pastor counseling from Boston University School of Theology. The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

