SCARBOROUGH – Constance L. (Vaillancourt) Caron, 76 of Lyman, formerly of Lewiston, passed away March 4, 2019, at Gosnell House in Scarborough after a short battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer, with her children by her side. Born in Lewiston, Feb. 20, 1943, Connie was the daughter of the late Ludovic and Yvonne (Charest) Vaillancourt. Educated in Lewiston schools, Connie graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961.On May 30, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert S. Caron. She often told the story of how Bob worked at a small family owned grocery store located on the first floor of the apartment building she lived in. She told her family that she had just met the man she was going to marry on the day she met him. They spent 47 blissful married years together raising four children in Lewiston.Connie was a two-time breast cancer survivor. With that in mind, she entered this new fight with all she had and determination to continue living her life to the fullest. Connie worked for St. Mary’s Hospital for 16 years as a dietary aid and then for Geiger Brothers for 14 years when her second round of breast cancer contributed to an early retirement. She was a member of Holy Cross Church (Prince of Peace Parish) in Lewiston for many years. That is where she was a member of the ladies auxiliary and became vice president from 2004-2005. Through this she and her husband developed a fond friendship with Raymond and Dorris Masse. Their years of friendship were and will continue to be one of the strongest relationships she will ever have. In 2009, Connie and Bob moved to Lyman to live with their daughter and son-in-law. Connie became a member of St. Philip’s Church (Good Shepherd Parish) in Lyman.She enjoyed scrapbooking, knitting, watching her beloved Bruins and could talk stats with the best of them. She also loved to watch the Red Sox as of lately, loved to watch Live PD and her star crush, Tom Selleck, on Blue Bloods; however her true passion was her family. Creating a solid, close, loving family was her goal – and she succeeded. She loved to cook and was very good at it. Feeding her family on numerous occasions was her joy.Connie was predeceased by her parents, in 2011; her loving husband of 47 years; many loving aunts and uncles she considered siblings.She is survived by her daughter, Anne Beaulieu and her husband, Steven, of Lyman; three sons, Daniel and his wife, Jennifer, of Milford, Conn.; David and his wife, Lindsey, of Waterville; and Kevin and his wife, Elizabeth, of Wichita, Kansas; 12 grandchildren: Stefanie Beaulieu and her partner, Ashley Dodge, Elizabeth Beaulieu and her fiancé, Brandon Bickford, Ashley and Elizabeth Leclerc, Jenna, Patrick, Stephanie, Savannah, Natalie, Olivia, Connor and Gabrielle Caron; a sister-in-law, Olive Caron of Berlin, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Fortin/Lewiston, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Maine. A committal service will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074or, The Maine Cancer Foundation170 US Rte 1, Suite 250Falmouth, ME 04105

< Previous

Next >

filed under: