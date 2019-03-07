WATERFORD – Political newcomer Todd Sawyer handily beat incumbent Selectman Wyatt Andrews in a 124 to 29 tally during annual town election Friday.

When reached by phone following the announcement of the results, Sawyer said “First I would like to thank Wyatt Andrews for his dedicated years to the town.“ He went on to thank the voters for their “support and confidence” and said he looks forward to working with the current board in the best interest of the town.

Sawyer, whose family has been involved in local politics for years, is a lifelong resident of Waterford and a manager of a locally operated, internationally owned construction company and works throughout Maine and portions of New Hampshire.

During his campaign, Sawyer said Waterford, like many other municipalities and the private sector alike, are facing changes in the labor force that will need to be addressed. In the case of Waterford, he said, a talented and experienced, but aging, workforce may force changes in the way things are done as the long-time labor force starts to retire.

He said all options that are in the best interest of the town will need to be considered to address the issue, including changes to organizational structure, partial or full privatization, equipment upgrades and changes.

Andrews, first ran for the Board of Selectmen in 2010 as a write-in candidate when no one took out nomination papers to fill the seat being vacated by Selectman John Bell, who has since returned to the board.

He could not be reached for comment.

In addition to the Board of Selectmen seat, voters re-elected SAD 17 Board of Director Judith Green who ran unopposed. Green was the top vote getter with 133 votes that returned her to the director’s seat.

