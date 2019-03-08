The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League is proud to announce its 20th Annual Basketball Tournament on Friday eve, March 29th, 30th and 31st. Games will be played at MV High School in Rumford, Middle School in Mexico and Dirigo High School in Dixfield. The tournament consists of a 3 game round robin followed by a playoff round on Sunday. There are 3 divisions, A for advanced play, B and Senior Division (over 40). There will also be a foul shooting, 3 point and dunk contest. Cost is $375, $400 day of the tournament. All profits benefit The Mountain Valley Athletic Boosters and other recreation programs in the area. For further information, contact Eddie Paterson, league commissioner and tournament organizer, [email protected], 207-364-9352. Please visit the league website, mvrbl.webs.com.

The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League is announcing the 2nd annual Women’s Tournament on March 22,23 and 24. The tournament will be round robin format with a playoff round on Sunday. Games will be played at MV High School in Rumford. There will also be a foul shooting and three point shooting contest. Cost is $250, $300 day of tournament. All profits will benefit local recreation programs in the area. For further information contact Mike Perry, 207-357-8302 or Eddie Paterson, 207-364-9352. Please visit the MV Rec League website at mvrbl.webs.com for online information.