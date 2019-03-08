On March 2nd dozens of cross country ski lovers turned out in Rangeley at the base of Saddleback Mountain for the 24th annual Rangeley Loppet. Mother Nature provided the sunshine and ample amount of snow for overall great trail condition which were toted as ‘wicked nice packed powder surfaces for the event’.

A generous apres-ski feed was sponsored by local restaurants that included soups, sausages, homemade cookies, and drinks. The generousity continued with free swag that consisted of free water bottles, Thule Loppet stickers, free Hammer Heed, a free trail pass, and an assortment locally sourced podium prizes. First second and third groups medals were also awarded.

Thank you to Ron Koslowski and the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center for sharing the following photos.

I for one am going to try my hand at it so I can try to join or at least participate enough to take my own photos for next year. Anyone have some skis I can borrow?

< Previous

Next >