SABATTUS — Mixers Nightclub and Lounge will feature Heartless – A Heart/Zeppelin Experience at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, with local band Bon Johnson opening for them. There is a $10 cover at the door night of the show. At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, the band Something Stupid will perform. Something Stupid is Maine’s premier dance band made up of four weirdos who love to entertain people, whether it be musically or by making fun of themselves. Each show features a mixture of unrehearsed comedy and very rehearsed and polished music, covering dance hits for the ’90s to now. No cover.

