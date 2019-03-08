Maine’s next storm will bring some snow, sleet and rain on Sunday. Expect slippery travel conditions.
Snow will arrive during the morning hours and slowly transition over to sleet, freezing rain and rain during the afternoon.
The mountains should stay mostly snow.
The storm will move out Sunday night. The Monday morning commute will be clear.
Sun and milder temperatures will make a return Monday. Temps will get a boost into the 40s.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
Temple voters electing officers Monday
-
Varsity Maine
Bangor’s Fleming, Greely’s DeWolfe win Mr., Miss Maine Basketball awards
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Greely, Old Town/Orono set for Class B title rematch
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: St. Dom’s, Biddeford to clash for Class A state title
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Don’t call it a drought — present-day Saints not focused on the past