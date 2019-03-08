Maine’s next storm will bring some snow, sleet and rain on Sunday. Expect slippery travel conditions.

Snow will arrive during the morning hours and slowly transition over to sleet, freezing rain and rain during the afternoon.

The mountains should stay mostly snow.

The storm will move out Sunday night. The Monday morning commute will be clear.

Sun and milder temperatures will make a return Monday. Temps will get a boost into the 40s.

