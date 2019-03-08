CANTON – Adeline Richard, 92, formerly of Roxbury Road, in Mexico, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019, at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton with her daughter Peggy at her side.

She was born in Rumford, Maine on June 4, 1926, the daughter of George and Edith (Gallant) Arsenault.

Adeline attended local schools and was a graduate of Stephens High School, class of 1945.

She was employed for over 25 years as a Nurse’s Aide at Rumford Hospital.

Adeline was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, a member of the American Legion Auxillary and Le Paresseux Snow Shoe Club.

She loved camping, cats, bowling, collecting angels, playing cribbage, traveling, and having her daily lunch and coffee at McDonald’s.

Since becoming a resident of Pinnacle, Miss. Adeline enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends and looked forward to her daily dish of ice cream.

Adeline loved rollercoasters and at the age of 86, went on a roller coaster at Disney.

Surviving are her children, Susan Patrick and husband, William, of Greenbush, Maine, Larry Richard of Upton, Maine, Gary Richard and wife, Debbie, of Andover, Jerry Richard and wife, Kathy, of Rumford, Peggy Rench and husband, Frank, of Mexico; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and her grandkitty, “Mittens.”

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Pinnacle for the loving care given to Miss Adeline.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with visitation by the American Legion Auxillary at 6:30 p.m., at SG Thibault Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Burial at a later date in Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

If so desired contributions in Adeline’s memory may be made to the:

Resident’s Activity Fund at Pinnacle Health

26 Pleasant Street

Canton, ME 04221

