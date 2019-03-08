AUBURN – AUGUSTA – Norman M. Bouvier, born in Auburn, Aug. 18, 1923, son of late Alcide and Ophelia (Guilbault) Bouvier, died March 6, 2019, in Augusta. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1942. From there he entered the Navy Airborne and served on the east coat. Later, he joined the squadron VT85 on the aircraft carrier, Shangri-la, in the Pacific, then received an honorable discharge in 1946. He married Marguerite O’Kane in 1945. Most of his life he worked in the automobile business and owned Norm’s Auto Sales. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Auburn, Maine. Norm also was an avid golfer.Norm is survived by his wife, Marguerite; two daughters, Sharon of Massachusetts, and Pamela Bishop and her husband, Joel; their children, Tyson Roy and wife, Jen, Brett Roy and wife, Casey; their two children, Emma and Jack, all of Deerfield Beach, Fla; Norms sister, Jacquelyn Goulet and nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date.Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences

