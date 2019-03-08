NEW HIRES

Maya Gamble joined Scott Simons Architects as an architectural intern.

Gamble, of Portland, studied in Dublin and attended Yestermorrow Design/Build School in Vermont to further her interest in sustainable design.

Paula D. Silsby, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine, was named counsel at the Portland law firm of McCloskey, Mina, Cunniff & Frawley LLC.

The firm specializes in complex civil litigation, white collar criminal defense, and internal investigations for private and public entities.

Leah Igo joined Maine College of Art as director of marketing and communications.

Igo joins MECA from the University of New England, where she served as senior marketing manager. Previously, Igo worked for the National Hockey League, and represented national clients such as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, American Women in Radio and Television, Russell Simmons and Al Green.

PROMOTIONS

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art appointed Nikki Rayburn as interim director of exhibitions.

Rayburn joined MECA in 2013 and previously served as former exhibitions coordinator. She is an adjunct assistant professor in the woodworking and furniture design program at MECA.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Cancer Foundation welcomed three members to its board of directors to serve three-year terms.

The new board members include: John Benoit, vice president and senior benefits strategist for Cross Benefits Solutions; Linda Halleran, community engagement manager, Town & Country Federal Credit Union; and Justin Lamontagne, partner/broker at NAI The Dunham Group.

