Elections for 2019

Board of Selectperson Two – 3 year terms

*(Shelly Lowell and Stephen Philbrick)

Sewer Commission Two – 3 year terms

*(Jonathan Adkins and Matthew Holbrook)

Park Commission Two – 3 year terms

*(James Jannace and Kash Haley)

School Board Two – 3 year terms

*(Beth Eastlack and Richard Walker)

Budget Committee Four – 3 year terms

*(Larry Koob, Nathan Kay, Janice Washington and Harold Schaetzle)

*Name of person whose term is expiring.

Nomination Papers available from the Town Clerk at the Town Office on March 1, 2019. Due back to the Town Clerk by April 12, 2019.

Elections to be held June 11, 2019 at The Town Office 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.