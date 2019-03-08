In celebration of Read Across America Week and Dr. Suess birthday, Poland Middle School students gather for the big read.
By Daryn SloverSun Journal
Bruce M. Whittier Middle School librarian Julie Purdy gives seventh-grader Cadence Peters, 12, a Dr. Seuss pillow for her participation in the “Seuss’ Shadows” game, part of the Read Across RSU 16 program Friday at the Poland school. Special days were held all week in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which was March 2. Friday was “Oh! The Places You’ll Go! Day” and students were encouraged to wear college attire. Purdy said everyone in the distirct, from prekindergarten classes to the superintendent’s office, read from 10 to 10:20 a.m. Regional School Unit 16 includes Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)