This rehearsal shot shows Janet Mitchko as Nora, left, and Paul Schoeffler as Torvald in the Public Theatre’s upcoming production, “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” universally acclaimed as the Best Play of the 2017 Broadway season. In 1879, Nora was a typical housewife and devoted mother, dependent on her husband for everything. Dissatisfied, she famously walked out the door in search of something more. Fifteen years later, Nora returns, a successful, independent feminist novelist. But is everyone happy to see her? This provocative, contemporary sort-of-sequel to Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, crackles with humor and intelligence. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24; and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for groups of 10-plus, $5 for youth 18 and under. For tickets or more information, call 207-782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.
