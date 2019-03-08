FARMINGTON — Three women pleaded guilty Thursday to allowing minors to consume or possess alcohol at a New Year’s Eve party.
Dozens of college students, some younger than 21, were at the apartment on Middle Street in Farmington, Sgt. Edward Hastings IV said in January. He said he parked in the parking lot of University Credit Union, at the intersection of High and Middle streets, and he could hear the noise. It was very evident from the outside that a party was going on, he said.
After an investigation, the three women who lived there were arrested.
Miranda L. Gould, 20, of South Paris, Olivia R. Sullivan, 24, of Farmington, Connecticut, and Kristen M. Hill, 22, of Berwick each entered guilty pleas to the misdemeanor charge in Franklin County Superior Court.
All three women entered into a six-month delayed sentencing agreement. If they complete the agreement successfully, they will be able to withdraw their pleas and the state will dismiss the charge. If not, they each face up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
