A 57-year-old man was airlifted to a regional hospital after a barn collapsed on top of him Saturday afternoon in Casco, authorities said.

He was trapped underneath in the snow for up to an hour and was being treated for hypothermia at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Rescuers responded to a report of a barn collapse at 110 Edes Falls Road just before 2 p.m. It took nearly an hour for more than three dozen rescuers to remove him, according to a Cumberland County dispatcher.

A local official told News Center Maine there was 2 to 3 feet of snow on the roof, which collapsed on top of the man.

He was taken by ambulance to the Casco Central Station and then by LifeFlight to the Lewiston hospital, according to the Portland TV station. The man’s injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

His name and condition were not available Saturday night.

