LEWISTON — Matt Chlastawa scored five goals and dished out five assists as the Bates College men’s lacrosse team took down defending national champion and top-ranked Wesleyan 15-12 at Garcelon Field on Saturday.

The last time Bates defeated a top-ranked team was in 2015 when it defeated Tufts.

The No. 20 Bobcats spotted the Cardinals a 1-0 lead but bounced back with a pair of goals to take a lead they never relinquished.

“We had the right people assigned to the right people; this win was keyed by outstanding one-on-one defense,” Bates coach Peter Lasagna said in a news release. “Offensively, we wanted to get our quick-strike offense going because they play the best zone defense in the country and most of the time we were able to do that.”

CMCC’S REYNOLDS SISTERS HONORED

ATLANTA — After helping the Central Maine Community College women’s basketball team win a second national championship in three years, senior Brooke Reynolds has been named a 2019 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College Coaches’ All-American team.

Reynolds, who graduated from Edward Little High School, is the first Mustangs player to earn the honor.

Reynolds’ sister Jordyn, a sophomore, received All-America honorable mention.

EICKHOFF TAKES THIRD

BOSTON — Bates senior Ayden Eickhoff earned another top-3 finish at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships, taking third in the 800-meter run Saturday.

Eickhoff broke her own team record by running the race in 2:11.37.

Friday, she helped Bates’ distance medley relay to a runner-up finish.

