LEWISTON — As part of the Mois de la Francophonie activities in the Lewiston-Auburn area, community members are invited to participate in a French sing-along session at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College, 51 Westminster St.

Les Troubadours will lead attendees in singing a selection of local Franco favorites such as “Bonhomme Bonhomme” and “Les Cloches du Hameau.” Providing musical accompaniment will be pianist Jeannette Gregoire.

The monthly series of song sessions takes place from September through May, usually in Room 170 at the college.

Admission is free. More information and weather cancellation are available by calling 207-576-4109 or 207-576-3212.

