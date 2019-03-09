100 years ago: 1919

Now that the painters and carpenters have gotten through at Auburn Hall, the popular dances on every Thursday and Saturday nights will be resumed. McLure’s famous orchestra will play all the latest and jazziest dance numbers. This orchestra appears to be the most popular dance orchestra in the two cities and has made the dances popular in Auburn Hall for more than a year. The hall is in fine condition with a new coat of paint and new electric lights. You will always find a clean crowd at these dance assemblies.

50 years ago: 1969

An evening of French music has been prepared by Rosaire Halle and Donia Girard for presentation at the Thursday night meeting of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality of St. Louis Church. The meeting will follow a 4 p.m. Mass and the committees for the evening include Mrs. Gerald Gosselin and Mrs. R. Leclerc, who are in charge of activities and Mrs. Gerard Lapointe and Mrs. Lionel Chaisson, who will serve refreshments.

25 years ago: 1994

The town council of Mechanic Falls has under consideration new rules for smoking in public places as to be in compliance with governing law. At its Monday evening meeting the council discussed to ban smoking in town meetings including the Town Office, public works building, town library, and the fire station. Town Manager Dana K. Lee conceded that a ban would not be universally well-liked. He will check with nearby towns to determine how they are handling similar situations. The matter is to be brought up again at the next council meeting on April 14.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: