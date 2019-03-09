FARMINGTON — At the beginning of each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area routinely gathers volunteers to meet the difficult task of investing in community partners with the money raised throughout the year.

It’s difficult in that there is often more need than there is money to invest, and this year is no exception. This year’s Community Investment Team read applications, listened to presentations and asked the tough questions before deliberating and deciding on funding investments. United Way is supporting the good work through these 2019 Community Partners:

• Care and Share Food Closet;

• Catholic Charities;

• The Children’s Center;

• Community Dental;

• Franklin County Children’s Task Force;

• Healthy Community Coalition;

• LEAP Inc.;

• Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties;

• Rural Community Action Ministry;

• Safe Voices;

• SeniorsPlus;

• Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – CAC;

• Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – School;

• United Methodist Economic Ministry;

• Western Maine Community Action;

• Western Maine Homeless Outreach; and

• Western Maine Transportation Services.

In honor of February being 211 Month, it should be noted that all of the services these partners provide, as well as any organization providing human services offerings, can be found via 211 by calling, texting or looking online. This resource is a 24/7 staffed call center with information on human services information, resources and services. The information is shared confidentially with callers based on ZIP code, which means the resources are local.

For more information on 211 and the services it provides, visit www.211maine.org or dial 211. For more information about United Way, visit www.uwtva.org, call 207-778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) or stop by 218 Fairbanks Road.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: