The following local students have recently been named to post-secondary schooling dean’s and president’s lists of academic achievement:

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y. — Anneli Lanyon of Turner; Rebecca Bero, North Monmouth; and Joseph Coffey-Slattery, Sweden.

Connecticut College, New London, Conn. — Jessamyn Quint of Minot.

Tufts University, Somerville, Mass. — Yasmin Farah of Auburn; Muna Mohamed, Brooke Smiley, Jordan Smiley, Lewiston; and Alexis Walker, Raymond.

University of Maine at Fort Kent, Fort Kent — Andrea Hamel of Auburn; Nina Morrsion, Casco; Tymeka Koustas, Chesterville; Chase Thebarge, Dixfield; Chelsea Harkins, Hebron; Courtney Marquis, Shayla Pointbriand, Amanda Stewart, Lewiston; Amanda Milligan, Adam Wilcox, Livermore Falls; Joseph Trytek, Mechanic Falls; Connor Steele, Rumford; Hateya Levesque, Melissa Rocray, Sumner; Matthew Albert, Turner; and Benjamin Hall, Winthrop.

Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. — Nicole V. Ouellette and Zachary H. Wise-Copland of Auburn; Caitlin J. Holmquist, Hannah E. Dawkins, Gray; Courtney A. Desmarais, Leeds; Camden J. Jalbert, Lewiston; and Zoe R. Feehan, Monica E. Austin, Lisbon Falls.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y. — Alison Upton of Bridgton; Ryan Roy, Wilton; Devon Poisson, Monmouth; Joey Trumbull, Fryeburg; Nick Landry, Jordan Morin, New Gloucester; Rachel Ferrante, Gray; Rachel Flannery, Evelyn Bilodeau, Auburn; Jesse Roux, Poland; Evan Clark, Lisbon; Ike McNutt, West Paris; Dominic Adams, South Casco; Joe Crandall, Farmington; and Jonathan Roux, Bowdoinham.

Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I. — Claudia Dionne and Matthew Hird of Lewiston; Eliza Hodge, Topsham; and Kaitlyn Ridley, Litchfield.

University of South Carolina at Aiken, Aiken, S.C. — Alexandria Whisenant of Sabattus.

Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla. — Austin Anderson of Greene.

University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio — Erika Thibault of Lewiston.

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science, Boston — Savannah Czechalski of Bowdoin.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta — Joseph Minieri of Pownal.

University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa — Ethan Wooster of Hartford.

St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y. — Samuel J. McMillan of Rangeley.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J. — Antoinette Carman of New Gloucester and Allie Veinote, Auburn.

Western New England University, Springfield, Mass. — Ashley DeBlois of North Monmouth and Cameron Cox, Bowdoinham.

Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y. — Mary Bryce of Norway.

Northern Vermont University, Lyndonville, Vt. — Maureen Glover of Andover; Eleanor Harrington, Auburn; Emily Robinson, Denmark; and Rylee Moore, Livermore.

