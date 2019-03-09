BETHEL — Down Home Maine of Western Mountains Senior College will present two events in March.

“The History of Manufacturing in Locke’s Mills” will be presented from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Moses Mason House, 14 Broad St. The program will be presented by Blaine Mills, a former mill worker and founder of the Greenwood Historical Society, and Will Chapman, president of the Greenwood Historical Society. Chapman is also the librarian/archivist of the Bethel Historical Society. They will narrate and present a slide show on manufacturing in this part of Maine from 1816 to the present day.

For those who enjoy nature and the outdoors, Down Home Maine will present “Early Nesting Eagles” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Gould Academy’s McLaughlin Auditorium, Church Street.

Early spring is an ideal time to observe nesting bald eagles and to see waterfowl migration. Eagles were once a critically endangered species. Now, however, after years of governmental protection, the birds have made a recovery. They can be observed on many of Maine’s rivers and lakes, sometimes sitting and protecting their eggs in the nest.

Fly with Paul Motts as he documents the eagle. Motts began his career as an environmental educator for the Mass. Audubon Society, then with the Quebec Labrador Foundation in New Brunswick. He then continued his work with the Shaver’s Creek Nature Center while earning a master’s degree at Penn State University.

For 30 years Motts worked for the National Park Service as a natural history specialist at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. Today he continues to work as an environmental education and interpretive services consultant with the White Mountain National Forest.

Down Home Maine is sponsored by Western Mountains Senior College. Programs featuring Maine subjects are being planned for future dates. Also watch for more nature presentations by the Mahoosuc Land Trust on April 3, 13 and 17.

All Down Home Maine programs are free; however donations are accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: