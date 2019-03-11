JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday evening to allow the public works director to use money from a capital account to buy a chassis, cab, a dump body, and plow and sanding system so the town mechanic can build a full-size dump truck.

Director John Johnson presented several quotes to the Select Board for the truck.

The board approved the purchase of a Western Star cab and chassis from Daigle & Houghton Inc., which has several offices in Maine, for $76,043. It includes a $38,000 trade-in for a 2011 F-550 truck.

The town uses the F-550 to plow about 51 miles of road.

“We are asking too much of the truck,” Johnson said. By building a full-size dump truck it will get the department back to five full-size dump trucks.

The board also approved spending $58,398 for a dump body, plow, sander and other associated items from HP Fairfield in Skowhegan.

Johnson said for $140,000 they could build the truck in-house.

The money will come out of capital reserve which has $424,000.

In other action, selectpersons voted to amend the town’s Traffic Ordinance to restrict parking from pole numbers 59 to 62 on the north side of Old Jay Hill Road. It is the side opposite of the My Dad’s Place.

Concerns were raised about vehicles having to go around parked cars on a narrow section of the road in North Jay. The Traffic Ordinance previously restricted parking on the south side for about .3 mile between two other poles that no longer exist.

