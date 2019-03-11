TEMPLE — Voters at the annual town meeting Monday night had questions about fire protection, unpaid taxes and rising costs.

Fire Chief Dave True said his department lacks funding and manpower, but without volunteers, training costs don’t matter.

“My biggest problem is manpower,” he said.

While approving a budget of $468,491 for 2019-20, which is $24,435 more than last year, voters questioned some of the increases in the spending plan.

Selectmen said they’re due to rising costs for goods and services.

Costs for plowing, sanding and salting have risen, and winter started early, Road Commissioner Toby Hellgren said.

“There’s no predicting anymore,” Selectman David Lovejoy said.

The costs of streetlights and hydrants have also increased, but those are regulated by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, moderator Tom Saviello of Wilton said.

Voters asked why no money was going into the salt and sand shed reserve account.

Lovejoy said there’s $46,233 in the account, but the budget was too tight this year to add more.

Voters approved $135,000 for paving, $80,000 for roads and bridges, $113,000 for snow plowing and $38,000 for winter sand and salt.

Selectmen agreed to solicit bids to remove trees around graves and the property lines in the Village Cemetery. A local tree service estimates the project will cost about $5,000.

Regarding unpaid taxes, Treasurer Sue Cantrell said several residents are making monthly payments. Officials are trying to avoid foreclosing on properties, she said.

Residents expressed frustration that those who owe years of back taxes place a burden on those who pay on time.

In elections, school board director Betsey Hyde and Selectwoman Tracy Dunham were returned to their respective offices for three-year terms.