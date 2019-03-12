AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s monthly breakfast will be held from 6:45 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.

It was previously scheduled at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Lewiston.

Speakers include Peter Crichton, city manager of Auburn, and Edward Barrett, city administrator for Lewiston. The topic is Maine’s Service Centers: The Challenge of Hosting the Maine Economy.

Cost is $22 for members, $35 for nonmembers. For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.