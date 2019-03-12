RUMFORD — The Regional School Unit 10 board of directors Monday approved a Project Graduation trip for the Class of 2019 at Mountain Valley High School.

Senior class officers Kylee Pelletier, Cameron Gallant, Bryce Cormier and MacKenzie Arsenault requested bus transportation to Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire, following graduation ceremonies in June.

In another matter, Superintendent Deb Alden said the last day of classes will be June 14, if there are no more storm days.

The district has used eight storm days and is making them up by extending the school day an hour every Wednesday and adding six days in June.

If there are no more storm days, extended Wednesdays will end April 3, Alden said.

Mountain Valley High School senior class officers, from left, Kylee Pelletier, Cameron Gallant, Bryce Cormier and MacKenzie Arsenault, attend the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors meeting Monday night in Rumford. The students’ request for transportation to their Project Graduation party in New Hampshire in June was granted. (Rumford Falls Times photo by Marianne Hutchinson)

< Previous

Next >

filed under: