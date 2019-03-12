SOUTH PARIS – Noel A. Plante, 84, of Mexico, passed away at Stephens Memorial Hospital March 7, 2019, of declining health. He was born in Stratford Center Quebec, Canada on Dec. 24, 1934, one of 13 brothers and sisters of Arthur and Rosalie Plante.

In 1937 he came to Rumford, Maine, and was adopted by Aime and Georgiana Bissonette. He graduated from Stephens High School in the class of 1953.

Noel was in the Army from 1957 to 1959 but was recalled for the Berlin Air Lift in 1961. He received an honorable discharge with a rank of E.4. He was employed for 40 years with Boise Cascade on the super calendars, retiring in 1996. He was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior.

In Noel’s earlier days, he loved to ride his motorcycle and was a forever Red Sox fan. He always kept his cars and bikes spotless, he would often said, you take care of them, they will take care of you. He especially loved watching his great grandchildren play baseball, softball and basketball and especially family gatherings and birthday parties.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Nancy V Plante; one son Bruce Plante of Rumford, daughter Lisa Moore and husband Dennis of Bryant Pond, three stepchildren, Kevin VanDeursen and wife Carol of Lewiston, Betsy Loveless and husband Fred of Brunswick, Rusty VanDeursen of New Hampshire; nine grandchildren, Erica Robin and husband Brandon of Mexico, Corey Moore and wife Chantelle of Lewiston, Shelby Moore and fiancé’ Neil Deangelis of Bryant Pond, Meagan VanDeursen and companion Shawn Philbrick of Lisbon, Justin Shimamura of Boston, Mass., Seth VanDeursen of Lewiston , Molly VanDeursen of Boston. Mass., Cassidy VanDeursen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jake VanDeursen of New Hampshire; six great-grandchildren, Konnor and Kylie Robin of Mexico, Maine, Avery and Kinsley Moore of Lewiston, Silas and Maverick Philbrick of Lisbon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank: Augusta Veterans Home Staff, Stephens Memorial Hospital Staff, Beacon House Hospice Staff for their kindness, wonderful care of our father during his stay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Spring Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Noel’s memory to the:

Maine Veterans Home

477 High St.

South Paris, ME 04281

