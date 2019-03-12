OXFORD – Vincent (Vinny) Joseph Lima Jr., 69, of Oxford, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019, after a one-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Born on April 17, 1949, in Bridgeport, Conn., he was the son of the late Vincent J. Lima Sr. and the late Nancy Louise Rosiello Grady. Vinny graduated from Bassick High School in 1968 and in 1975 he moved to Buckfield, Maine.

Vinny is survived by the “Love of his life” Kellie; son Anthony Vincent Lima and partner Jessica Jenkins and her daughter Emma, daughter Melinda Smith; brother Alan Lima and wife Rayleen, sister Tammy Grenieer, and brother Darvin Grady; many nieces and nephews, He is “Papi” to Zachary, Landon, Brayden, Logan and Bella. Vinny was predeceased by a sister Patricia Ann Lima, a brother William P. Flynn; and a nephew Alan D. Lima Jr.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday March 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 16, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris.

To view the full obituary or leave online condolences for the family go to www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to the:

Cancer Resource Center

P.O. Box 263

Norway, ME 04268

