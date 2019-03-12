 

Weston Hanks, 5, of Turner helps his mother, Leah, paint a picture Tuesday night with 64 other aspiring artists during Cre8tive Event’s “Paint Night” at The Pit Bar & Grill in Lewiston. For more information on the next event April 23 at the same location, call 207-458-0207 or visit the Facebook page, Cre8tive Events Maine. (Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham)

filed under:
feature, lewiston maine
