DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know of an antique store in our area that buys items for resale either on consignment or just paying cash to the seller? I have an antique Indian head butter churn that I don’t have time to market, but would like to sell. Do you have any suggestions?

Also, are there any stores in our area that buy used books for resale? Please let me know. Thank you!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Dan at Orphan Annie’s is interested in that butter churn. You can contact him at 207-782-0638. Orphan Annie’s is at 96 Court St. in Auburn. When you go, be sure to schedule extra time to browse. It’s a collector’s paradise!

Other antique places to check are Daniel Buck Auctions at 501 Lisbon St. in Lisbon Falls (207-407-1444) and Cabot Mill Antiques at Fort Andross in Topsham (207-725-2855). All these places are staffed by helpful, knowledgeable people who are passionate about antiques and collectibles.

As far as options for selling your books, try Quiet City Books at 97 Lisbon St. in Lewiston (207-449-0538); Artios at 180 Turner St. in Auburn (207-786-4007); and Bull Moose Music in the Lewiston Mall at 20 East Ave. (207-784-6463).

Those books should be in pristine condition — no marks; no dog-ears or crinkled pages; and no dirty, torn covers.

Keep in mind that libraries will take your donated books and either add them to their collection or sell them to raise money that is used to purchase new books and for relevant free programming for their patrons. Running a public library is expensive and many are kept going on a shoestring. Every little bit helps, so please consider that option.

DEAR SUN SPOTS, Is there anyone locally who resells 78 rpm records? They are oldies, but goodies. Thanks in advance.

— Jill, no town

ANSWER: I’m putting this out to our helpful readers. I’m hoping a collector or someone in the know will see it and respond. Jill, be ready to answer questions about the condition of the records and have a list of titles and artists. Are the records in their original jackets? All this information counts!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw in Sun Spots recently how to research Sun Journal archived obituaries. I cannot find these instructions and am having no luck doing research. Can you tell me how? Thanks.

— Kathy, no town

ANSWER: You are remembering the instructions published in Sun Spots on Dec. 31, 2018. Go to the website, https://www.sunjournal.com/obituaries/, and you’ll be able to do a search. You should be able to simply put the person’s name and town in Google search to obtain the information you’re looking for.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last spring you published the name of someone who teaches dulcimer lessons. Could you print it again?

— Ben, no town

ANSWER: Pam Weeks of Bowdoin teaches the harp-like instrument in Turner and Bath, and at Maine Fiddle Camp in Montville. To contact Pam, go to her website at pamweeks.com and use the email form.

You can also contact Maine Fiddle Camp, a resource for other instructors. Contact Director Doug Protsik at 207-443-5411, [email protected] or go to [email protected]

