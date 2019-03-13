Youth counselor to discuss raising teens

AUBURN — An internationally-recognized expert in understanding and raising confident teenagers in the face of the challenges facing today’s youth will offer a presentation for parents, guardians, and youth on Friday, March 15.

“Helping Hurting Teens” with Roy Petitfils will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Auburn campus of Saint Dominic Academy, 121 Gracelawn Road.

Anxiety, depression, self-injury, suicidal ideation and other challenges facing teens will be addressed. Participants will leave the session with a better understanding of these issues and with a clearer sense of how to bring hope and healing to today’s hurting teens.

All are welcome, but youth participants must be 13 or older and attend with an adult (either a parent/guardian or as part of a small group with at least one adult leader for every seven young people). Admission is $5 a person.

For more information, contact the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation at 207-773-6471 or visit www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/evening-parentsguardians-youth.

Senior Citizens announce scholarship

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Senior Citizens announce the availability of a $500 scholarship available to a senior participating in Lewiston Regional Technical Center programs. The student must be related to a member of the Lewiston Senior Citizens group.

Applications and more information are available at the directors’ office at the Senior Citizens Center. Call 207-795-4144 for details.

The Lewiston Senior Citizens offer a wide range of activities and classes that reflect the diverse interests of members. Lewiston Senior Citizens promote a sense of community and well being through daily contact and recreational activities with peers.

For additional information about trips, programs or activities, call the Lewiston Seniors Office at 207-513-3059, ext. 3710, from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Lifetree explores angel encounters

LEWISTON — Angel encounters will be explored at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Lifetree Cafe, 1919 Lisbon Road at South Lewiston Baptist Church.

The program, “Angels: Are They Reaching Out to You?”, features the filmed story of a man who believes meeting an angel in the Rocky Mountains saved his life during a hunting trip. The man, who had become lost as night fell, encountered someone whose presence he couldn’t explain. “I’m convinced an angel saved my life,” he said.

Participants will consider whether angels exist and, if so, whether angels interact with humans. Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

For more information, contact Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]