CHESTERVILLE — Three selectman seats and one school board position were filled Friday during the annual town elections.

Tiffany Estabrook (Sun Journal file photo)

Matthew Welch (Sun Journal file photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Incumbents Tiffany Estabrook and Matt Welch were elected to three-year selectman terms with 60 and 95 votes respectively. Maitland Lord Jr. received 44 votes as a write-in candidate.

John Archer (Sun Journal file photo)

A one-year selectman seat was won by first-time candidate John Archer with 89 votes. Opponent Stefanie Poulson received 40 votes in her first bid for a seat on the board.

Incumbent Craig Stickney received 75 votes for the three-year Regional School Unit 9 director position. Ira Hall received 48 write-in votes.

Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine said of the town’s 1,017 registered voters, 142 cast ballots, of which 14 were absentee.

