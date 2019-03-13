CHESTERVILLE — Three selectman seats and one school board position were filled Friday during the annual town elections.

Incumbents Tiffany Estabrook and Matt Welch were elected to three-year selectman terms with 60 and 95 votes respectively. Maitland Lord Jr. received 44 votes as a write-in candidate.

A one-year selectman seat was won by first-time candidate John Archer with 89 votes. Opponent Stefanie Poulson received 40 votes in her first bid for a seat on the board.

Incumbent Craig Stickney received 75 votes for the three-year Regional School Unit 9 director position. Ira Hall received 48 write-in votes.

Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine said of the town’s 1,017 registered voters, 142 cast ballots, of which 14 were absentee.

