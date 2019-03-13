WILTON — Hallways and classrooms at the Academy Hill School were packed March 7 for family math night.

Math interventionist Susan Loring said this is the fourth year the event has been held. Current involvement money through Title 1 paid for pizza and other food for families to enjoy. There were door prizes for adults and kids at the evening’s end.

“It’s a way to get parents involved in the school,” Loring said.

She said each classroom had a different game to play that involved math. Students received a ticket every time they played a game.

Second grade teacher Nancy Pond said, “The kids love it. They get to practice the games in class.”

Loring said the students learn how to play the games in class, then teach their parents how to play the game.

Education technician Maria Wells said, “The kids get to be the teachers. They like that.”

Student Alexandria Norton was playing snowball bump. She said she had attended family math nights at the Cushing School previously. This was her first family math night at AHS.

“I bumped her right off the board! I just bumped her off again,” Norton exclaimed while playing the game.

Parent Hilary Wojcik said, “This is fantastic. There are a lot of people here. Hadley (her daughter) was so excited.”

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: