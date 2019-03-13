BANGOR – A man described himself as a killer and “monster” and told a judge he deserved the maximum penalty for killing a Maine man. The judge obliged.

Tony Locklear, 44, was sentenced to life in prison for murder on Wednesday; his daughter, Alexis Locklear, was sentenced to time she’d already served for robbery.

Tony Locklear Photo courtesy Maine State Police

Father and daughter were charged along with Alexis Locklear’s boyfriend in the shootings of Wayne Lapierre and his wife, Diem, at their home in Millinocket in December 2017. Diem Lapierre somehow managed to call 911 despite being shot twice in the head. Her husband died three days later.

On Wednesday, Tony Locklear said he deserved to go to prison for life for killing his friend, Wayne Lapierre, and he also told the judge he’d committed murders in other states.

The former East Millinocket man pleaded guilty to murder while his daughter, who’s from Maxton, North Carolina, reached a plea agreement in which a felony murder charge was dropped. She was sentenced for robbery to the 375 days she’d already served in jail.

Tony Locklear had worked for Wayne Lapierre, a local businessman, in the past and believed he had a lot of cash in the home, law enforcement officials said.

Alexis Locklear’s former boyfriend, Christopher Murray, of Red Springs, North Carolina, is awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a jury.

Diem Lapierre testified at Murray’s trial that he covered her head with a pillow and shot her before shooting her husband.

