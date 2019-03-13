MINOT — Selectmen Steve French and Daniel Gilpatric were elected board chairman and vice chairman, respectively, at Monday night’s meeting.

During the meeting, selectmen said bidding for the new pumper truck should be completed by the beginning of April. The first payment of $100,000 toward the $425,000 loan has been made from the undesignated fund balance.

Selectmen authorized Town Administrator Danielle Loring to enter into a lease agreement with Blue Sky Network for the Highway Department’s radio repeater equipment that will be installed on the tower atop Hersey Hill.

The board discussed the possibility of scheduling a property revaluation for 2022. O’Donnell & Associates of New Gloucester estimated the cost at $150,000. The company did the town’s last revaluation in 2012.

Selectmen renewed the town’s agreement with the Auburn Public Library and said they want to find ways to make residents more aware of the services the library offers.

