LISBON – Mary E. Ritchie, a longtime resident of Mechanic Falls, passed away in Lisbon on March 7, 2019. She was born in Durham on Jan. 10, 1944, to Odbrey S. Burgess and Erma L. Allen. She attended schools in Durham and Lisbon Falls.

She worked for many years for Canteen Services at the cafeteria in Pioneer Plastics where she made numerous friends. After retiring from Canteen, she moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. for several years before returning to Mechanic Falls where she lived until Alzheimer’s disease made it unsafe for her to remain in her home.

Mary loved to travel, loved her family and had a great love of God. She was always an optimistic, kind and caring woman who drew on her faith in the Lord during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Her humor, gentleness and smile will be forever missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her children, Patricia J. Lagrange and her partner Joe of Auburn, Joni I. Smith of Mechanic Falls, Donna J. Locke and her husband, Dan of Dixon Springs, Tenn., Mark L. Duval and his partner Deanna of Lewiston, and Marty J. Duval of Marco Island, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchilden. She is also survived by her special friend, Hartley “Bud” Noyes of Poland, Maine as well as a brother, James Burgess and his wife Jill of Lewiston; and her niece and four nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and stepfather, Charles Allen; as well as her brother Larry D. Young.

Rest in Peace, Mom, and Rise in Glory!

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mechanic Falls Advent Christian Church, 7 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls, Maine.

