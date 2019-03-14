DEAR SUN SPOTS: The organizers of the first Auburn Art in the Park Art Show are eager to have local artists participate in what we hope will become a proud annual tradition. We are also looking for volunteers for the day of the show, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. Artists need to register ASAP at https://www.auburn150.com/artshow. Interested volunteers should contact Darby Ray, [email protected] or 786-8241. Questions may be addressed to Anita Poulin, [email protected] Let’s all support this great community event!

— Darby, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for some small coffee cans complete with covers that are in good condition. Please call 778-3854.

— Carole, no town

ANSWER: I’m curious! What are you going to do with those coffee cans? There are thousands of uses for them!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is for Jon of Peru who wrote to Sun Spots on March 11 asking about where to donate clothing. The Servants Heart Food Pantry in Peru takes donations. It operates from the old Peru Elementary School. The What Not Thrift Shop in Rumford also takes clothing donations.

— No name, Mexico

ANSWER: The Servants Heart Food Pantry is at 98 Main St. The telephone number listed is 562-7167. The What Not Thrift Shop is run by the Hope Association and is at 85 Lincoln Ave. For more information, go to hopeassociation.org. The number to call is 207-364-2139. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You’ve helped me a lot so here I go again: Is NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. still dating Danica Patrick?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: According to USA Today Sports, Stenhouse and Patrick split in December 2017 after five years. It seems that they’re still friends, but Patrick’s latest love is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What has happened to the obituaries? Sometimes they are in the paper and sometimes they aren’t.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Sun Spots ran this answer on March 6 but you may have missed it! Here it is again: We’ve had two things happen. The Sun Journal has instituted a whole different way of taking in obits that includes a new system to handle them and new people overseeing that system. At about the same time, the newsroom got a new computer management system, which means our designers were learning a new system that includes handling the page design of the obituaries.

Unfortunately, in all that newness and learning, the obits weren’t getting in the paper consistently. Everything should be back to normal now though!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was in Walmart in Oxford on Saturday, Feb. 23, and was in line behind a nice lady who wanted me to go ahead of her because I only had a few items. I thanked her, but told her I was waiting for my sister. When I got to the cashier, the lady had paid for my items. I just want to thank her.

— Millie, Buckfield

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

filed under: