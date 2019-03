LEWISTON — Tomorrow is National Pi Day, the date being 3.14. There will be a Pi Day celebration at DaVinci’s Eatery, 150 Mill St., with all-you-can-eat buffets for lunch and dinner. The buffets will include pizza, soup and salad.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost for kids 10 and under for each buffet is $3.14, going with the Pi Day theme.

For more information or to make reservations, call DaVinci’s at 207-782-2088.

