OXFORD – What ocean is New Zealand in?

“The Pacific.”

And with that correct answer and others, Oxford Hills Middle School seventh-grade student George Floster recently became the winner of the school’s geography bee.

George, the son of John and Lisa Floster, has won the school level Maine National Georgraphic Society GeoBee three times, the first time as a fifth grade student at Paris Elementary School.

“There were a lot of hard questions,” said George when the Advertiser Democrat asked the young student which question was the hardest.

George was recently notified by the National Geographic Society that he is a semi-finalist, eligible to compete in the 2019 Maine National Geographic Society Geography Bee later this month. The event will be held at the University of Maine Farmington on Friday, March 29.

According to information from the National Geographic Society, the Bee in March is the second level of the national competition. Bees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students to determine each school champion. The National Geographic Society invited up to 100 winners in each state to compete in the statewide bee. That winner will go to Washington, D.C., in May to compete for the national honor.

The state winner will receive $100 and the National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World, fourth edition, while the national winner will receive $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime subscription to National Geographic and an all expenses paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos aboard the new National Geographic Endeavor II, according to a statement from the National Geographic Society.

George said he studies for the GeoBee by going online to the National Geographic Society website where a test study area is available for students who want to study for the GeoBee.

At the school GeoBees this year, students had to answer questions like these:

At more than 100 miles in length, Long Island is the longest barrier island in which state—Kentucky or New York?

The correct answer is New York.

Which state is closer to the Gulf of Mexico—Virginia or Arkansas?

The correct answer is Arkansas.

It takes about 90 days for a drop of water to travel the length of the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi River starts in Minnesota and flows 2,340 miles south to its outlet in

which state—Louisiana or South Carolina?

The correct answer is Louisiana.

