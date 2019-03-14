OXFORD — Nomination papers are now available for the June 11 Annual Town Election.

Five positions are up for re-election.

They include two seats on the Board of Selectmen currently held by Floyd Thayer and Caldwell Jackson; two seats on the SAD 17 Board of Directors currently held by Ron Kugell and Stacia Cordwell and a seat on the Water District held by Tom Kennison.

Town Clerk Beth Olsen said nomination papers must contain a minimum of 25 signatures from registered voters in town and must be returned to her office by the end of the business day on April 12.

Annual Town Meeting will get underway on Saturday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Oxford Elementary School cafeteria.

Budget Committee meetings are starting on March 26 to review the various departmental requests and to develop the municipal budget for the warrant.

Town Manager Butch Asselin told selectmen at their meeting on March 7 that without factoring in projected increases from the school budget, which is still being developed, the municipal budget has increased 2.64 percent over last year’s.

With the projected school budget increase, taxpayers could see an increase of 6.11 percent.

