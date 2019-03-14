OXFORD – William T. Chouinard, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Market Square Nursing Home in South Paris.

Bill was born on May 29, 1927 in Lewiston, the son of Felix and Thelma Chouinard of Lewiston. He received his GED in Lewiston, and proceeded to serve in the Merchant Marines.

Bill married his first wife, Ruth Twitchell, in November of 1947. He enlisted in the National Guard shortly after marrying Ruth, and retired with the rank of captain after serving over 20 years. He worked for Wilner Wood Products in Norway, Sanborn Motor Express in Auburn, retiring from APA Trucking when his wife Ruth became ill.

In October of 2008, Bill married his second wife, Betty Ramsay.

He was a member and deacon of Oxford Advent Christaian Church, and a member with American Legion in Oxford, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Advent Christaian Campground in Mechanic Falls.

Bill’s hobbies included traveling, playing cards, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Chouinard; his two sons, Edward T. Chouinard and his wife, Mary Chouinard and their seven children; Charles W. Chouinard and his wife, Marie Brake and his two children; and many nieces and nephews from his late brother, John Chouinard; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth (Twitchell) Chouinard; a son Danny Chouinard; and grandson Ai Chouinard.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Oxford Advent Christian Church, 1130 Main St., Oxford.

