MOUNT VERNON — Firefighters were called out to a pallet mill fire in Mount Vernon Thursday morning.

The call went out at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with a report of a small fire that people at the business were attempting to out out with fire extinguishers. About 9:45 a.m., firefighters were called to scene with a report that the fire had grown and the building was being evacuated.

The mill, Clark Pallet, is owned by Donny Clark.

Firefighters from Lakes Region, Belgrade, Winthrop and Monmouth had responded to the scene Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

