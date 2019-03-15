LEWISTON — The Central Maine Human Resources Association is presenting a program for employers about issues specific to the aging workforce.

Aging Employees: When Medicare Meets Group Health Plan will be held at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at The Dolard & Priscilla Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St. in Lewiston. The speaker is Tom Wright, founder of the Turning 65 Workshop.

Engaging with issues surrounding the aging American workforce is an area of growing importance for human resources professionals and business owners. Increasingly, employees are staying on the job to age 65 and beyond, and, according to most surveys, the cost of health care in retirement looms large as a major concern. These factors collide when employees reach age 65 and Medicare eligibility encounters their group health plans. This program includes information about:

• Medicare’s dual choice — original or Advantage;

• Understanding initial and special enrollment rules;

• Claims coordination with group coverage;

• Cautions, HSAs, COBRA, IRMAA, Rx; and

• Online enrollment using Medicare.gov

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. There is time to network before and after the program. Registration online is preferred and available at cmhra.org.

Members of CMHRA attend free; others pay $25, which includes the program and a full breakfast. There will be a drawing for a free membership to Society of Human Resource Management.

