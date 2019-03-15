Guidance Through Grief sessions begin in April

AUBURN — Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice announces spring sessions of the Guidance Through Grief Support Groups. Guidance Through Grief is a free, eight-week facilitated grief support group for adults who have suffered a loss through death. Registration is required; all community members are welcome to attend.

Guidance Through Grief sessions begin in early April and take place at Androscoggin’s 15 Strawberry Ave. office, Lewiston; at Androscoggin’s Hospice House, Auburn; at the First Universalist Church of Turner Center; and at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington. For a full list of dates and locations, visit www.andrsocoggin.org.

Androscoggin also offers free, drop-in sessions of Guidance Through Grief twice monthly at Androscoggin’s Hospice House. The sessions are held the first and third Wednesday of the month, registration is not required.

For more information and to register, contact the Bereavement Team at 207-795-9468 or email [email protected]

LEGO Club open for children at Freeport library

FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library LEGO Club will meet from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, March 20, April 17 and May 15, so ages 5 to 11 may create projects or build based on the given theme for the month.

The library displays all finished creations in the Children’s Room for a week with the architect’s permission. Adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Craftsman to discuss woodworking history

NEW GLOUCESTER — A program on “Five Decades of Woodworking in New Gloucester” will be presented by Chris Becksvoort, nationally known master craftsman. His talk will be given at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, next to the Town Hall.

The talk is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served. It is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

AVSWCD annual district event

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual district event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the VFW Hall, 588 Minot Ave.

This event is open to the public. Dinner and entertainment will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.

To register or for more information contact Mackenzie at AVSWCD at 207-241-5377 or [email protected]

Workshops on aging being offered locally

PORTLAND — Aging-friendly workshops will be held at multiple Maine locations in the coming months and, whether a caregiver, a child of aging parents or a senior, they offer the opportunity to learn.

The free workshops will be presented by Don Harden, director of aging services for Catholic Charities Maine. The presentations will provide information and resources for anyone concerned with challenges and opportunities surrounding aging.

All area workshops are from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

March 23: Holy Savior Parish Office, 7 Brown St., Mexico.

March 30: Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon Falls.

April 6: St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

April 27: St. Augustine Church, 24 Washington St., Augusta.

For more information, call 207-781-8550 or email [email protected]

Travel series returns with trip to Vietnam

FREEPORT — Chris Leighton and Jacki Alpert will describe their two-week tour of Vietnam as the Freeport Community Library’s Armchair Travel Series returns on Monday, March 25. The big screen presentation will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Meeting Room.

The event is free and open to the public.

For questions or directions to the library, visit freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobilers to meet

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport and Pownal, meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April. Meetings are held at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road.

The next meeting is Tuesday, March 26. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

