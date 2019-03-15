CANTON — Voters overwhelmingly backed selectmen Thursday night in jump-starting road work this coming spring.

In a 25-3 vote, residents approved spending $150,000 nearly three months before the town meeting in June when the annual budget is approved.

“The reason we’re doing this now is because these paving companies, they book up fast and we haven’t done any paving or any substantial road work with the exception of the lower part of Staples Hill in probably 10 years, at least,” Selectman Rob Walker told voters.

“Basically, why we called a special town meeting is to get a start on a couple of roads and then we’ll bring the rest of the roads forward at the regular town meeting to see about funding maybe a couple of the rest of them,” Selectman Brian Keene said.

Work will start with Staples Hill Road and move on to Campbell Road for paving and repairs, he said.

Those two will cost just over $200,000, Keene said.

“We would take $150,000 out of the undesignated funds and then we would take $50,000 out of a reserve account, is what our idea is at this point,” he said.

Selectmen said Staples Hill, Tessier, Campbell, Dearborn and Farrand Hill roads all need repairs.

