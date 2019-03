CHESTERVILLE — A fire that heavily damaged a kitchen and an area leading to a garage Thursday is believed to have started around a chimney for a wood stove, Fire Chief John Archer said Friday.

The house at 168 East Road is owned by Wesley Babula and was insured, the chief said. No one was there at the time. A passer-by reported the fire.

Archer said the kitchen would likely have to be rebuilt.

