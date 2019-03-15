The John Smedley Trio will bring an evening of jazz beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Guthries, 115 Middle St., Lewiston. The musicians, all from the Lewiston-Auburn area, play original compositions as well as classics from the likes of Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Members include John Smedley, guitar; Tim Clough, bass; and Dale Chapman, sax. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-376-3344. (Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen)

