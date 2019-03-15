The John Smedley Trio will bring an evening of jazz beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Guthries, 115 Middle St., Lewiston. The musicians, all from the Lewiston-Auburn area, play original compositions as well as classics from the likes of Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Members include John Smedley, guitar; Tim Clough, bass; and Dale Chapman, sax. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-376-3344. (Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Encore
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.