MONDAY, March 18

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion on the proposed marijuana ordinance, CDBG budget and senior center project. Meeting agenda includes a resolve to support the mayor’s ad-hoc committee on water quality, which failed two weeks ago.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting and workshop, Dingley Building. Workshop begins at 6 p.m. to consider Capital Improvement Plan, which includes a proposed $14.5 million classroom wing for Lewiston High School. Meeting at 6:45 p.m. includes approval of Capital Improvement Plan recommended to City Council. If the classroom wing is part of the plan, the City Council would decide in May whether to ask taxpayers to approve the project. Also on the agenda is a budget review of Lewiston Adult Education, administration, transportation, maintenance and debt service.

TUESDAY, March 19

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the library, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Strategic Plan steering committee meeting, 8 a.m. at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — City Council budget presentation and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, March 20

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., second floor, Androscoggin County Court House.

LEWISTON — School Committee budget meeting at 6 p.m., Dingley Building. Up for review are English Language Learner services, special education, student and staff support.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. at Auburn Hall, preceded by workshop. Discussion of the proposed 2019-20 and tax impact.

AUBURN — Community Forum on the severity of opioid epidemic, 6-8 p.m., Auburn Middle School. Forum will offer two speaker panels of providers and those is recovery, followed by questions and answers. Sponsored by Community Partners Engaging in Community Conversation, a unique partnership of local police agencies and health providers.

THURSDAY, March 21

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Talk at Bates College: “The Mueller Investigation and the Rule of Law” by Joyce White Vance, professor of law at the University of Alabama and frequent commentator for MSNBC, 7 p.m., Muskie Archives. Public welcome.

