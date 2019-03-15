100 years ago: 1919

The grating has been secured for the Auburn Police Station to be placed around the desk of the new signal system. Members of the department are taking pride, not only in the big desk that comes with it. This is a nicely finished mahogany piece of furniture for such use.

50 years ago: 1969

The winner of the design competition for the seal to be used in connection with Auburn’s centennial celebration was announced yesterday and ELHS sophomore, Glenn Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest C. Allen of Hotel Road, Auburn received the top award. It was explained by Ken Munroe, who is chairman of the design committee, that the design by young Allen may not in itself be the final one chosen by the centennial group as the one, which will appear as the official seal and be on coins to be issued in connection with the centennial design competition. The committee has said the competition just concluded was for ideas from which the actual design of the finished product, which is to be done by a professional designer. The design submitted by Allen showed the old and the new representing the changes which have taken place in Auburn between 1869 and 1969. The centennial executive committee gives final approval to the design of the official seal. This seal will appear on documents and coins which will be distributed in connection with the centennial celebration.

25 years ago: 1994

The Lewiston High School band, under the direction of Ray Libby. will celebrate Music in Our Schools Month during the week of March 14-19 The LHS band will perform with the Casco Bay Concert Band on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Lewiston Junior High School auditorium.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

