Ruckus will take the stage from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, Sabattus. They are an ’80s and ’90s rock cover band. Members include Jay Johnson, vocals; Shad Lewis, drums; Bill Mckenna, guitar; and Dwayne Blake, bass. At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Tattooed Lies will make their way back to Mixers. Tattooed Lies is a four-piece, all-female band who cover hits from the ’70s and ’80s. There is no cover charge for either show. For more information, call 207-375-4188.

