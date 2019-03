LEWISTON — A community vigil for peace will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in Kennedy Park.

The public is invited to gather in observance of peace and unity in the shadow of the terrorist attack at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand, where dozens of people were killed as they gathered for prayer Friday.

The vigil is intended to remember those victims, and other victims of hate and violence.

